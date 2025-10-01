Shore Community Outreach Team Offers Free Health Screenings Around Dorchester County  

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Shore Community Outreach Team – Dorchester will provide blood pressure checks and diabetes assessment screenings in seven convenient locations around Dorchester County this month. These screenings are offered free of charge as a community health service of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System. The schedule for October is as follows:

Monday, October 6, 1 to 5 p.m. at One Mission, 614 Race Street in Cambridge

Wednesday, October 8, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 303 S. Main Street in Hurlock

Thursday, October 9, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Dorchester County Public Library, 303 Gay Street in Cambridge

Wednesday, October 15, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Bradford House, 701 Race Street in Cambridge; and also 4 to 6 p.m. at the Neck District Volunteer Fire Department, 954 Cooks Point Road in Cambridge

Tuesday, October 21, 1 to 3 p.m. at Shiloh House Apartments, 6206 Shiloh Church Hurlock Road in Hurlock

Thursday, October 30, 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market, Longwharf, Cambridge

Combining expertise in nursing, social work and community health advocacy, the Dorchester Shore Community Outreach Team visits trusted community sites to provide health screenings and information to Dorchester County residents. They also provide home visits and safety assessments; case management for those with chronic illness; group wellness activities; assistance with arranging telehealth consults with providers; and assistance with completing health-related paperwork, including insurance forms and Advance Directives.

To schedule an appointment or visit, or to learn more about the Shore Community Outreach Team, call 443-225-7545 or email [email protected].

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.