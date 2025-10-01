Maryland Caucus Podcast with Foxwell and Corchiarino: Maryland’s Emerging Financial Perfect Storm

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the State and region. This week, however, Len is joined by Republican Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Chris Corchiarino to fill in for Clayton while he’s away on vacation.

This week, Len and Clayton discuss the combined political impact of Marylanders losing 28,000 federal jobs due to the Trump administration’s cost-cutting initiatives and an additional 5,000 to 10,000 workers out of work after today’s government shutdown at the same time the State anticpates a $3 billion shortfall in the next fiscal budget when Maryland’s Blueprint for Excellence public education plan will be requirign another $3 billion investment. They also share their “hot takes” for the week.

This video is approximately 13 minutes in length.