Letter to the Editor: Open Letter to Congressman Andy Harris

Dear Congressman Harris,

While I was not registered with either party for the vast majority of my voting life, I have tended to vote Republican for many of these years. I did so because the Republican Party stood for a small Federal government, leaving most responsibilities to the states, local governments or individuals.

It is no longer possible for me to vote Republican. President Trump has stuck the nose of the Federal Government into many areas where the Federal Government historically has played no role or he has expanded the Federal government’s role in areas where its prior role was minor or simply ceremonial. I refer to bullying Colleges and Universities into changing their courses of study, making museums such as the Smithsonian change their displays because he personally did not agree with the display, interfering with free speech by forcing Jimmy Kimmel off the air and by suing the New York Times for defamation, sending National Guard troops to cities where they are not wanted nor are they trained to do that work, having the government buy partial ownership in corporations, and trying to control immigration which is a power granted to Congress.

Congressman, how can you and the Republican Party continue to support this? Please explain it. Also, please respond to this letter publicly in The Spy?

Bob Scofield

Kennedyville