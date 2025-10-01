Choptank Health Welcomes New Providers

Choptank Community Health System has recently welcomed Megan Harmer, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, to its Bay Hundred Health Center’s medical team and Rebecca DeHoff, LCSW-C, to its Caroline County school-based behavioral health care team.

Harmer brings extensive experience in medical care, including work with adult patients and in pediatric intensive care and chronic pain units.

These experiences laid the foundation for her family-focused approach, which combines specialized knowledge with a passion for supporting patients and their families throughout their lifespan.

Harmer earned a Master of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Colorado College of Nursing and is completing a 2025-2027 University of Arizona Integrative Medicine Fellowship. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Maryland School of Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Juniata College, where she minored in Religious Studies. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

DeHoff has extensive experience providing mental health care to children, adolescents, and families in both clinical and community-based settings. Her expertise includes conducting evaluations, delivering evidence-based therapies including CBT, MATCH, and TF-CBT, facilitating group therapy, and providing crisis intervention and collaborative treatment planning.

Her background also includes roles in school-based health, where she supported social-emotional development, coordinated resources, and led initiatives to engage families.

DeHoff earned a master’s degree in social work from Salisbury University. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Maryland, University College, and an Associate of Arts degree in Elementary Education from the University of Phoenix.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, serving more than 30,000 adults and children. This includes school-based health services in all five counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for everyone.

New medical patients and school-based health center student registrants are welcome at all Choptank Health locations and Mid-Shore school systems. For more information, visit www.choptankhealth.org.