Chester River Chorale Soars into the 2025 Fall Season!

One hundred and twenty singers registered for the Chester River Chorale fall semester, including 21 new members! New and returning singers, professionally trained to amateurs, under the direction of Artistic Director Alexis Ward and Assistant Director Stephanie LaMotte, are joyfully preparing A Celtic Christmas program, a celebration of the sacred and storied holiday traditions of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. The Chorale’s spring and summer “Dude Drive” increased the ranks of male singers, adding depth and richness to the lower voice parts. These 100-plus singers will join forces with a professional chamber orchestra featuring traditional Celtic instruments including bodhrán, fiddle, Irish whistles, flute, harp, guitar, celesta, strings, and more – creating an immersive soundscape that bridges centuries and cultures. A Celtic Christmas concerts are on December 12 and 13. Concert tickets go on sale in early November!

River Voices, the Chorale’s community outreach ensemble, is back in action this fall. On Saturday, October 4, River Voices will sing for the NAACP’s Annual Scholarship Banquet fundraiser banquet. Then, on Friday, December 5, River Voices will once again be singing for Chestertown’s “Dickens of a Christmas.” They will be caroling around town and throughout businesses in full Dickens attire as well as performing on the outdoor High Street stage. Come out to hear them!