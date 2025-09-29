John General’s Avalon Revival By Katherine Emery General

Most people who know our family know, or quickly learn that my father-in-law was John General. John was not only a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, but also a man deeply committed to the life of his community. He loved his adopted hometown of Easton and worked tirelessly to give back to it.

One of John’s proudest accomplishments was bringing the Avalon Theatre back to life. At a time when the Avalon’s doors were nearly closed for good, John and his wife, Ellen, refused to let it fade away. Despite many naysayers, they spearheaded its revival, shouldering the work, the responsibility, and very often, the cost. For a lengthy period, John personally paid many of the theater’s bills out of his own pocket to keep it afloat, because he believed Easton deserved a vibrant cultural space.

John’s commitment went far beyond writing checks. He would finish a full day at his office in Arlington, then drive all the way to Easton just to be at the Avalon for performances. It mattered deeply to him, not just that the theater survived, but that it thrived, that the lights stayed on, and that people could gather together in a place he loved.

John loved the town of Easton so much that he had a gorgeous, velvet Santa Claus costume custom made so he could take part in the yearly Christmas parade. He didn’t just want to support Easton, he wanted to bring joy to it. One year, his granddaughter, Cece walked alongside him as his elf, handing out candy canes to the children lining the streets. It’s a memory our family treasures and it perfectly captures the spirit of who John was: generous, playful, and deeply connected to his community.

In addition to the Avalon, John served his community in many other ways. He sat on numerous boards, always offering his time, expertise, and leadership whenever he saw an opportunity to make a difference. His influence extended well beyond the theater touching many aspects of community life in Easton.

The truth is that without John and Ellen’s commitment, there might not even be an Avalon Theatre today. And yet, many of the current staff and patrons are unaware of this history. The thriving venue people enjoy now stands on the foundation they built with their vision, their labor, and their personal sacrifice. That history matters, and it deserves to be remembered.

As his family, we were proud to stand alongside John, volunteering our time whenever we could. My husband, Matt stuffed his six foot six inch frame into an Easter Bunny suit one year to greet theater goers at a children’s play, a sight that made everyone laugh but perfectly captured the spirit of the early days; doing whatever it took big or small to support John’s vision. Matt and my youngest son, Stuart were often seen out front of the Avalon placing the letters on the marquee announcing upcoming shows, often in inclement weather. It was never just about helping out, it was about supporting a dream that he made real through sheer determination.

That love of theater has carried forward. Our daughter, Cece, who earned her degree in theater at college in London, is now continuing that legacy in her own way. In its third year, her theater company, The Factory Arts Project nurtures creativity and supports the arts. Taking the baton from Marie U’Ren and Kate Levy, Cece has become the curator of Easton’s extensive costume collection. The Factory, in its new location on Hansen Street in the Mill Place building proudly houses the costume shop, library, and prop and set piece inventory. Cece has also directed three original plays by Casey Rauch based on the ghost that haunts the Avalon. Each year, these productions played to sold-out audiences inside the Avalon itself, adding a new chapter of storytelling to the very place her grandfather fought so hard to save.

John’s legacy is woven into the Avalon and into Easton itself. The Avalon’s lights, its stage, and its community are all a reflection of his belief in the power of the arts to bring people together. His name and Ellen’s name should always be part of that story.

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.