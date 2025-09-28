Who Does Chaos Serve? By Al Sikes

So, who do we call? Our family doctor or the head of US health care, Robert F. Kennedy (RFK Jr.)? We know about our doctor; what about RFK Jr.?

In the health care field, Jr. has said vaccines cause autism, and his claims date back to 2005. He wrote an article for Rolling Stone that linked autism with the preservative, thimerosal. Back then he was simply a provocateur with no standing (no degrees in health care disciplines).

My answer on trust is easy; I trust my doctor.

There is, of course, a larger question because most doctors rely on Center for Disease Control (CDC) findings. CDC is now subservient to RFK Jr. and he just recently fired the incumbent advisors, supplanting them with his own.

The sweep of medical history helps guide us. And those who provide contrary analysis can also help. But the keyword is “analysis”; theories without proofs are worthless in medicine. We want to know how to best avoid getting sick. Or, if we get sick, what does history show to be the cure?

History will ultimately measure the RFK Jr. movement, Make Us Healthy Again (MAHA).The movement’s goals are backed by the President. Okay, to make this easy, I am going to shorthand the name of the decision-makers. They will be known as DTRFK (the President and Health Secretary).

The perverse thing about health care is when there is an absence of well tested advice we do things unknowingly and then history confirms our unknowingness. Today unknowingness is furthered by the chaos that DTRFK has caused. And in case there is any confusion about what is at stake revisit heart-wrenching stories about family tragedies.

Countervailing forces have emerged. We now, for example, have an organization called Vaccine Integrity Project funded by Walmart heiress Christy Walton and led by Michael Osterholm (PHD, MPH). It shadows the CDC and its new advisors. In a field that should be radically nonpartisan,what do we think about the new CDC advisors? I repeat, vaccine analysis and advice should be radically nonpartisan.

The history of health care is influenced by trial and sometimes error. Simply stated groups of people acting in particular ways are studied for insights. I could get detailed here, but you get the point.

Theories are welcomed, but proof is essential. Before we begin to rule in or out some chemical formulation, tests are needed, a sufficient timeline is essential, and it is hard to overstate integrity.

The US is fortunate. We have produced enough wealth to allow ongoing and thorough data collection and analysis by the federal government.

Also, Not-For-Profit organizations do their own research and are numerous. They are often funded by wealthy families who have in their history heart-breaking health conditions and want to eradicate the threat for future generations.

And then we have businesses. Certainly it is easy to theorize a motive for corruption, but the health care businesses at the end of the day are nothing without a good reputation. Their rivals will certainly call them out if there is a lack of integrity. And, the central government has to approve new drugs.

All of this and more should give us confidence. Confidence is essential, but perfection is not possible.

There always seems to be a “but”. As noted, perfection eludes humanity. DTRFK have called into question much of what we rely on. RFK Jr. has a following and Donald Trump wanted them to vote for him. Is political ambition undermining the health of Americans?

I got Covid and flu shots last week. Will they do any good? Will people who go out of their way to avoid getting a shot do so this year?

Unfortunately poor handling of some Covid-related restrictions harmed the reputation of institutional health and now the suspicious are discounting the work of the CDC.

But much more importantly, what immunizations do we make sure our children get? Measles? Mumps? Rubella? Hepatitis A? Diphtheria? Tetanus? Pertussis? What are the risks?

DTRFK have questioned some of the recommendations and have said let the parents decide. Undoubtedly, there are childhood diseases that parents can decide not to worry about. But, I know my wife and I were not equipped to pit our knowledge against careful professional analysis. Thankfully my parents made sure to protect me from polio.

There is nothing wrong with theories. But, theories need to be tested and a relatively long timeline is needed. And, theories should not be used as a weapon against what we know.

Let me wrap up. RFK Jr., when in campaign mode, was severely critical of the herbicide generally known as RoundUp. Now he is quiet. The farm community made sure. My guess is that aggressive use of herbicides and pesticides are not good. But especially in Red states the farm lobby is very strong.

Would that the parent and children’s health lobby was as strong. And, for sure, better that health care oversight enjoy integrity. We all and especially parents need confidence, not chaos.