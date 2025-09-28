The Spy and Maryland Public Television Share the Avalon Stage to Share “Maryland by Air”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With a packed house in the Avalon’s main stage, Spy commentator Craig Fuller continued his own “Conversations with Craig Fuller” on Wednesday night with special guest and the newly appointed Maryland Public Broadcasting president, Steven Schupak, for a community screening of MPT’s remarkable “Maryland by Air” documentary. The film, which follows well-known Maryland aviators, including the Mid-Shore’s own Hunter Harris, captures our beautiful state from a bird’s-eye perspective, vividly coming to life on Avalon’s state-of-the-art high-definition big screen.

We wanted to share the entire program with our readers, including the film, to share the magic of this very special MPT production team.

This video is approximately 90 minutes in length.