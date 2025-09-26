Wine of the Week: Viberti Winery’s Chardonnay Filebasse

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend we will taste the Chardonnay Filebasse 2023 ($20.50, 13 ABV) from the Viberti winery in Barolo, Piemonte. In Italian, “Filebasse” means “lower rows” for the long established practice of planting white grapes in the valleys between the hills. The flower shown on the label is the Italian ranunculus that has delicate blooms with multiple layers of petals that are almost transparent.

The story of Viberti begins in the early 20th century in the village of Barolo. Founder Antonio Viberti was an innkeeper with a restaurant, Trattoria al Buon Padre, with wine produced from his vineyard. Patrons soon spread the word about both the restaurant and Viberti’s Barolo that created a demand for both well beyond the town and Piemonte.

Barolo wine became a symbol of Italian luxury and gained worldwide fame in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In 1967, Antonio’s son, Giovanni, joined the family business and realized their estate vineyards had the potential to produce world class Barolo. He was proved right when in 2014, Barolo’s region was inscribed as a UN World Heritage Site.

Upon graduation from the prestigious Scuola Enologica in neighboring Alba, the third generation of the Viberti family, GianLuca and Claudio, joined their father Giovanni at the winery. Today, Claudio Viberti, manages the winery and the 20 hectares of Barbera, Dolcetto, Nebbiolo and Chardonnay grapes that grow on the western facing slopes in the DOCG appellation. Their portfolio currently contains eleven red wines, two white wines and one Moscato.

Chardonnay is one of the world’s most popular grapes. It is the first white wine grape I tasted and I am still very fond of it. Viberti’s Filebasse is 100% Chardonnay, medium bodied, fermented in stainless steel to maximize the fresh flavors of yellow apple, lemon and peach; crisp with a zesty acidity.

Pair Filebasse with seafood, creamy risotto, fettucine Alfredo or other pasta dishes with butter or cream based sauces, or roasted chicken with lemon and herbs. It is a perfect match for Piazza’s soft cheeses Brie or Camembert. My fave match for Viberti is Piazza’s Lasagna Vincigrassi, which is in the refrigerated case today.

Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste!

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.