Support Local Birds This Winter: Pickering Creek Annual Birdseed Sale

Mark your calendar for birdfeeder season! As our feathered friends start building up fat reserves for the colder months ahead, now is the ideal time to stock up on high-fat seeds, suet, and other treats for your backyard feeding stations. Take advantage of the Pickering Creek Audubon Center’s Annual Birdseed Sale, running from October 3-24, to easily order everything you need for winter bird feeding.

Why Feed Backyard Birds?

Providing food at your backyard feeders serves as a supplemental resource for birds, helping to sustain them and minimize their stress during harsh winter weather. The benefits extend to humans as well. Research conducted by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and others shows that feeding birds can help people reduce stress and anxiety, increase mindfulness, and deepen their connection to nature. Observing and identifying avian visitors can also promote recovery from mental fatigue and enhance focus and memory. As Darryl Jones, author of The Birds at My Table, notes: “We think our feeders are for the birds. Our feeders are actually for us. But the birds don’t seem to mind. They continue to willingly bring their lives into ours and so offer wonder, hope, knowledge, and pleasure.”

Tips for Safe and Responsible Bird Feeding

Clean feeders regularly: Reduce disease risk by cleaning feeders at least once every two weeks. Wash them in the dishwasher or in the sink with boiling water and soap.

Maintain the area under feeders: Keep the ground clean to help reduce disease risk and discourage predators such as rodents and raccoons.

Monitor for sick birds: If any visiting birds appear sickly, remove your feeder temporarily until they disperse to prevent close-contact infections.

Use predator guards: Install guards to deter raccoons, squirrels, and other uninvited guests seeking food.

Reduce bird strike risk: Place feeders within three feet or beyond ten feet of reflective windows. Birds leaving feeders within three feet will not gain enough speed to injure themselves if they hit a window, while those beyond ten feet will have time to spot and avoid the glass, especially if windows are covered with decals or screening.

How to Order Birdseed

Ready to place your order? Visit www.pickeringcreek.org between October 3-24 to choose from a wide selection of high-quality seeds, including black oil sunflower, thistle, various seed mixes, and suet cakes. For convenience, all orders and payments will be processed online via credit card this year at www.pickeringcreek.org . If you prefer, staff are available at the office, 410 822 4903 to assist with phone-in payments.

Need help deciding what to order? Check out this article from the National Audubon Society for suggestions on what your bird bestie might enjoy: https://www.audubon.org/news/ who-likes-what-favorite- birdseed-feeder-regulars-and- rarities

Flock with Your Friends at the Seed Pick-Up Social

You can pick up your order at the Center (11450 Audubon Lane in Easton) during the Sixth Annual Seed Social, scheduled for November 5th from 3:30 to 5:30pm. This event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the season and connect with fellow bird enthusiasts.

Get ready to support our local birds and enjoy the beauty they bring to your winter days. Happy bird feeding!