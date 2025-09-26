ShoreRivers Hosts Reading & Workshop on Power of Place

Every year, ShoreRivers hosts a series of hands-on Expeditions to connect the community to the waterways of the Eastern Shore. Join Meredith Davies Hadaway for a reading and generative workshop for both aspiring and experienced writers who want to tap into the power of place in their poetry or prose. This event is on Monday, September 29th from 4:30-6:30pm at the Lawrence Wetland Preserve in Chestertown. Learn more and register for the event at Shorerivers.org/events. If you have any questions, contact Maegan White at [email protected].

An award-winning poet and teacher, Meredith Davies Hadaway is the author of five books of poetry including Small Craft Warning, a collaboration with artist Marcy Dunn Ramsey and most recently, [Among the Many Disappearing Things]. Her collection, At The Narrows, won the 2015 Delmarva Book Prize for Creative Writing. Hadaway is currently the Sophie Kerr Poet-in-Residence at Washington College.