Qlarant Foundation Hosts Annual Awards, Celebrates $450,000 Granted to Charitable Organizations

Qlarant Foundation, the mission arm of Qlarant, hosted its annual Grantee Celebration on September 24, 2025, at its headquarters in Easton, MD. The event honored 16 nonprofit organizations selected to receive funding this year. Qlarant Foundation recognized these organizations for their efforts to improve health and human services in their communities in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Texas, and the District of Columbia. Since 2008, Qlarant Foundation has awarded $8.15 Million to more than 150 organizations.
Leanne Posko, a respected advocate for nonprofit excellence, served as the event’s keynote speaker, inspiring attendees with a message about resilience, community collaboration, and the transformative power of local organizations.
The program also featured remarks from Danielle Valle Gilchrist of Catchafire, highlighting the successful partnership between Qlarant and Catchafire to provide critical capacity-building support for nonprofit organizations.
“Every one of these organizations is on the front lines of making lives better,” said Amanda Neal, Executive Director of Qlarant Foundation. “Our grantees are addressing health disparities, housing insecurity, food access, and so much more. Their work is not only vital—it is life-changing. Qlarant Foundation is honored to support their missions and amplify their impact.”
Board Chair Dr. Lamont Thompson added: “When we gather each year to celebrate our grantees, it reaffirms why we do this work. These 16 organizations remind us that meaningful change happens at the community level. Their innovation and compassion drive healthier, stronger communities for all of us.”
Each grantee, and their respective program, is profiled on Qlarant’s website with photos videos, and descriptions of the work the Foundation supports:
The Grantee Celebration concluded with a reception and networking session, offering an opportunity for nonprofit leaders, community members, and Qlarant staff to connect and share best practices.
Left to right: Qlarant Foundation Executive Director Amanda Neal, Catchafire Sr. Director of Customer Success, Leanne Posko, Community Relations Leader, and Qlarant CEO Dr. Ronald Forsythe, Jr. at the 2025 Qlarant Foundation Awards Celebration.
About Qlarant Foundation
The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of Qlarant—has provided over $8 million in grants to charities around the country. Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation.
Qlarant has a 50-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Headquartered in Easton, MD, Qlarant has offices throughout the country and employs over 600 people. Qlarant is a five-time winner of the Top Workplaces award. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact [email protected]
The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.