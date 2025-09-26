Qlarant Foundation Hosts Annual Awards, Celebrates $450,000 Granted to Charitable Organizations

Leanne Posko, a respected advocate for nonprofit excellence, served as the event’s keynote speaker, inspiring attendees with a message about resilience, community collaboration, and the transformative power of local organizations.

The program also featured remarks from Danielle Valle Gilchrist of Catchafire, highlighting the successful partnership between Qlarant and Catchafire to provide critical capacity-building support for nonprofit organizations.

“Every one of these organizations is on the front lines of making lives better,” said Amanda Neal, Executive Director of Qlarant Foundation. “Our grantees are addressing health disparities, housing insecurity, food access, and so much more. Their work is not only vital—it is life-changing. Qlarant Foundation is honored to support their missions and amplify their impact.”

Board Chair Dr. Lamont Thompson added: “When we gather each year to celebrate our grantees, it reaffirms why we do this work. These 16 organizations remind us that meaningful change happens at the community level. Their innovation and compassion drive healthier, stronger communities for all of us.”

Each grantee, and their respective program, is profiled on Qlarant’s website with photos videos, and descriptions of the work the Foundation supports:

Brem Foundation – Calvary Women’s Services – Chesapeake College Foundation – Child Resource Connect – Community Free Clinic – Georgia Lions Lighthouse – Good Samaritan Health Centers of Gwinnett – Key Point Health Services – Light of the World Clinic – Maryland Foundation of Dentistry – Mission of Mercy, Texas – NAMI Collier County – Partners in Care, Maryland – Pathway Homes – Shepherd’s Hope – Talbot County Empty Bowls

The Grantee Celebration concluded with a reception and networking session, offering an opportunity for nonprofit leaders, community members, and Qlarant staff to connect and share best practices.