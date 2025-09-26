National Music Festival’s Resonance Concert Series opens October 26

Ayreheart returns to Kent County Oct. 26 as the National Music Festival kicks off the 2025-2026 season of its Resonance Concert Series, which brings five high-quality, intimate performances to Chestertown each year, October through April. Founded by Grammy-nominated lutenist/composer Ronn McFarlane, Ayreheart presents Renaissance music from the time of Shakespeare alongside traditional folk and original music performed by lute, vocals, colascione (a kind of bass lute), violin, guitar, and percussion.

Ayreheart will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26 at St. Paul’s, Kent, 7579 Sandy Bottom Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620. The program will feature music of Renaissance composers John Dowland and William Byrd alongside anonymous ballad tunes and folk songs from Renaissance England, Scotland, and Wales, as well as original songs.

Tickets for Ayreheart’s Oct. 26 performance are $25 for adults and $5 for students with ID and children under 14. A Resonance Pass ($110) offers all five of a diverse musical lineup (see below) for the season. The series pass saves $15 off the single-ticket price for the five concerts.

For purchasers of a 2025-2026 National Music Festival Combo Pass – on sale now – all five Resonance concerts are included as well as admission to the many ticketed performances during the 2026 Festival, May 31-June 13.

The Resonance series will continue with the following performers:

November 16, 2025: Francesca Anderegg, violin & Joy Cline Phinney, piano

February 22, 2026: Matchstick Percussion

March 15, 2026: Jennifer Parker-Harley, flute & Camilo Carrara, guitar

April 12, 2026: Manuel Barrueco, guitar

All Resonance performances are on Sundays at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s, Kent, 7579 Sandy Bottom Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620. The National Music Festival is grateful to St. Paul’s for providing a beautiful venue for Resonance concerts. In the colder months, a fire in the fireplace makes for a cozy atmosphere to enjoy great music.

Tickets and Passes can be purchased online at nationalmusic.us, or you may mail a check to:

National Music Festival

P.O. Box 284

Chestertown, MD 21620

(Please include your email address with your check, as tickets will be sent via email. If you do not have an email address, please call 443-480-0221 to purchase.)

Tickets will also be available at the door for each concert.

During their time in Kent County, Resonance performers will visit local schools to perform for and speak with students.

For more information about the Festival, visit the website at nationalmusic.us or contact [email protected] or (443)480-0221.