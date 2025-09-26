Chrome City Fundraiser Raises Nearly $50K for Benedictine

Bikers and classic car enthusiasts gather in support of the students and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Benedictine

(Ridgely, MD – September 23, 2025) – Benedictine hosted its’ Chrome City Fundraiser for the 23rd year, drawing hundreds of visitors, motorcycles, hot rods, classic, custom, and vintage cars to the campus in Ridgely, Maryland on September 20th. The day included a car and motorcycle competition, live music by the Stoneflies – a Paul Reed Smith employee band, door prizes, food trucks, and fun for the whole family. The Benedictine Foundation’s Chrome City Fundraiser supports students and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can achieve their greatest potential.

Two of Benedictine’s supported adults were able to be vendors this year, selling their own creations. Dom sold holiday décor, while Chas sold his fishing lures. Both enjoyed attending the event as vendors for the first time. “I had a great time at Chrome City. I met a lot of people,” said Dom. Chas stated, “I was very successful selling my lures at Chrome City. I almost reached my sales goal (and) met some nice people.”

The first 100 cars that registered received a dash plaque and everyone that registered received a commemorative Chrome City t-shirt. First place car was awarded to Richard Dascenzo for his 1965 Chevy and First place motorcycle to Joseph Wachter for his 2012 Kawasaki Vaqmaro. Sister’s Choice was awarded to David and Ellen Coleman for their 1962 Chevy Corvette. Thank you to Del Mar Va Judging Group for selecting the top 20 cars and to New Castle County Troopers for selecting the top 10 motorcycles. Thank you to Sister Mary Agnes for selecting Sister’s Choice.

Numerous food trucks were on site to purchase breakfast and lunch from including Uncle Bernie’s Steak Shack, Smokin’ on the Shore BBQ, Jimmy’s Fat Rolls, So Coast Street Eats, Walker Family Seafood, Shore Good Coffee, T&D Fusions, Breezy Treats, Isaiah’s Ice Cream, and SnoAngels Shaved Ice.

Sponsors of this year’s Chrome City included A.H. Hatcher, Willow Construction, Fresh Air Concepts, The Jetty, Queenstown Bank, Southern Corrosion, Torchio Architects, Preston Automotive Group, Acrisure, Central Sod, Chesapeake Urology, Uncle Bernie’s Steak Shack, Bullock’s Deli, Callahan’s Gas, What’s Up? Media, So Coast Street Eats, Jimmy’s Fat Rolls, Conner. Inc, and Paul Reed Smith. Chrome City was also supported by numerous families, friends and staff.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day to celebrate Benedictine’s 23rd Annual Chrome City Fundraiser. We all love to see the amazing motorcycles and cars come up Benedictine Lane. Thank you to all our sponsors and everyone who attended,” said Executive Director, Scott Evans. “Your support makes it possible for us to fulfill our mission to make sure all the children and adults we support living with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities, and autism achieve their greatest potential. “

If you would like more information on how you can support Benedictine, please contact Caroline Bauerle at [email protected] or 410. 634.2292. Visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org.

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit service provider whose mission is to support children and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine currently supports close to 200 children and adults.

The year-round educational program is one of only 22 nationwide to earn a four-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine also has 4 student group homes located in Caroline and Talbot Counties.

Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers Meaningful Day and job training services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, who live in the community, and in 18 Benedictine adult group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties.

Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it supports to enter the workforce. Benedictine also collaborates with the Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in area schools and adults living in the surrounding community.

Benedictine serves individuals from all over the state and Mid-Atlantic region and is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest nonprofit employers with close to 400 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.