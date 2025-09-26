A Bad Diagnosis, Remarkable Recovery, and Giving Back: A Chat with Andrew Dorbin

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to Johns Hopkins Brady Urological Institute, testicular cancer is one of the most common cancers among young men, with nearly 10,000 new cases diagnosed each year in the United States. Although highly curable when caught early, it can spread rapidly if left untreated. For Preston’s Andrew Dorbin, this reality became personal in 2023 when he was diagnosed with late-stage testicular cancer that had already spread to his lungs and abdomen.

In our Spy chat, Andrew talks candidly about this unexpected moment in his early life, as he and his family coped with a rare life-endangering disease while welcoming a new baby. After a two-year battle, with the help of family and a team of experts, He is in remission now, and he talks about his future in a different way than when the cancer was first discovered. To such an extent that he has decided to give back.

Andrew recently launched the Wayfinders Testicular Health Fund, a new initiative under Chesapeake Charities, to raise awareness, provide education, and ensure that no man faces cancer alone. His first effort is the upcoming “Putts Fore! Nuts” miniature golf tournament on October 18 in Ocean City, Maryland—a mix of laughter, competition, and serious conversation about men’s health.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length. To sign up for the event, please go here.