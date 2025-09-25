Samaritan Group of Kent County Seeks Community Support to Expand Emergency Winter Shelter

Organization needs $14k and additional volunteers to open shelter access in December.

The Samaritan Group of Kent County is launching a major fundraising and volunteer recruitment campaign to expand its emergency winter shelter, which is traditionally open at three churches in Chestertown – First United Methodist Church, Presbyterian Church of Chestertown, and Chestertown Church of the Nazarene – from January through March. The organization, which provided 661 bed nights to 21 people last winter, aims to begin a journey toward a year-round shelter by opening its doors a month earlier, in December.

“It has long been the dream of the Samaritan Group to have a year-round emergency shelter,” said James Diggs, Chair of Samaritan Group board and Shelter Director. “But our funds and volunteer capacity have always been a challenge. This year we are aiming to begin the journey to opening a 12 month shelter by expanding our existing offering to those who need it in December. With that we would have shelter in Kent County for 1/3 of the year, putting us on track to reach our goal as awareness of this very real need grows.”

In order to open the shelter a month earlier this year, the Samaritan Group needs to raise $14,000 to cover essential costs, including overnight staff, food, supplies, and the services of a shelter director. In addition to financial support, the expansion will add 124 slots for volunteers to fill to help serve the community. Currently, about 60 volunteers regularly assist the Group in their efforts to ensure community members don’t have to sleep outside in the coldest parts of the year.

The public is invited to learn more and support the cause at the 1st Annual Shelter Expansion Rally on Saturday, October 5th, from 3 to 5 p.m.. The rally will be held at the Presbyterian Church in Chestertown, located at 905 Gateway Drive.

The event will not only serve as a rally for fundraising and volunteer recruitment but also as a celebration of the dedicated volunteers from the past year. All are welcome to attend and learn more about these efforts.

Donations can be made directly through the GoFundMe page, and those interested in attending the rally are encouraged to RSVP.

Founded in 2003, the Samaritan Group of Kent County works together with local agencies, churches, businesses, organizations, and individuals to support those in our community most in need. The organization strives to offer a safe place for not just shelter from the elements, but also the warmth of fellowship and hope for a better tomorrow. For more information please visit their website samaritan groupon kent county.org.