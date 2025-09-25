New Bike Share Rolls Out in Chestertown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chestertown is taking a pedal-powered step toward greater connectivity. This week, Main Street Chestertown rolled out a new bike share program, installing two docking stations; one at the Gibson Center for the Arts on the Washington College campus and another at the Cerino Center at the Chestertown Marina.

The program debuts with ten bikes, five at each location, with plans to grow as more people discover the convenience. The system runs through the Movatic app on any mobile device and riders can rent a bike for just $1 per half hour, make unlimited stops at any bike rack in town, and return it to either station.

The initiative was made possible by the vision and financial contribution of Jimmy Kelley-Markham, a retired preservation architect and part-time Chestertown resident. Kelley-Markham, who has used bike share programs across the country, saw an opportunity to bring the same freedom and flexibility to his adopted downtown.

“After seeing how bike shares transform other cities, I knew Chestertown could benefit too,” Kelley-Markham said. “I’m thrilled to help launch a program that connects students, visitors, and locals to our downtown, our waterfront, and the College campus.”

Main Street Chestertown Executive Director Sonia Huntzinger said the program reflects the town’s growing commitment to making its historic streets accessible and inviting.

“We’re deeply grateful for Jimmy’s generous support,” Huntzinger said. “With Washington College students now able to move easily between the main campus, the marina and the College’s waterfront campus, and visitors gaining an easy, eco-friendly way to explore downtown, the program strengthens Chestertown’s appeal as a connected and welcoming community.”

Text, press release from Main Street Chestertown