Essay Contest for Summer Scholarships for High School Students Washington, D.C. June 22 – 26, 2026

The Contest: The Congressional Essay Contest is an annual contest run by The National Society of the Colonial Dames. Every fall, high school students are invited to write a 750-word essay about the functions of our government. The NSCDA selects the best-conceived and articulated essays and awards winners with scholarships to its Congressional Seminar the following summer. (As many as 50 scholarships are awarded annually.)

This year’s topic: Describe the principles in the Declaration of Independence you believe are most important in lifting the human condition and explain how they have helped this country meet evolving challenges over our 249 years.

The Congressional Seminar: The seminar is a four-day, highly interactive workshop conducted by NSCDA’s long-time partner, the Workshops Foundation. It includes a Mock Congress, enabling students to collaborate with peers from across the country to forge public policy on pressing national and international issues. Participants have e opportunity to hone their leadership and public speaking skills while enjoying access to congressional and government oﬃces as well as memorable tours to museums.

The Scholarship: Scholarships cover the cost of university campus housing and meals along with an additional per diem for lunches on tours oﬀ campus. Corporate Societies offer varying levels of travel support.

Deadline for submission: December 1, 2025 Contest Entry: Click on the link below to ﬁnd the Congressional Essay

Contest (https://nscda.org/grants-and-scholarships/congressional-essay- contest/

Questions? Please contact [email protected]

The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America Actively Promotes Our National Heritage through Historic Preservation, Patriotic Service, and Educational Projects