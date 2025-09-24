Maryland Caucus Podcast with Foxwell and Corchiarino: The Public School Building Mess and Data Center Pushback

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the state and region. This week, however, Len is joined by Republican Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Chris Corchiarino to fill in for Clayton over the next weeks while he’s away on vacation.

This week, Len and Clayton discuss a recent state report that showed that 80% of Maryland’s public schools are not in “satisfactory” condition and in need of much repair or replacement. Chris and Len also discuss the impact and concerns of new data centers coming online, as well as county pushback. We end with both of them adding their “Hot Takes” for the week.

This video is approximately 14 minutes in length.