Tred Avon Players Presents Hot ‘n’ Cole: A Cole Porter Celebration!

Tred Avon Players continues its 2025 season with Hot ‘n’ Cole: A Cole Porter Celebration! Words and music by Cole Porter. Directed by Marcia Gilliam, the show will be presented in eight performances, October 23–November 2, at the Oxford Community Center. Tickets are available online at www.tredavonplayers.org or by calling the TAP ticket line at (410) 226-0061.

The spotlight is on the timelessness of Cole Porter classics, presented with fresh arrangements and a contemporary twist. More than forty songs, from iconic standards like “Anything Goes” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” to lesser-known gems, are woven into an evening that feels as much like a musical as a revue. Wry, romantic, irreverent, and touching, each number captures Porter’s signature blend of wit, elegance, and playfulness while remaining as timeless today as when it was first written.

“Cole Porter’s music has a sparkle that never fades,” said director Marcia Gilliam. “What excites me most about Hot ‘n’ Cole is how it both honors the sophistication of the original songs and gives them a fresh twist that today’s audiences will love. It is funny, touching, and a sheer delight from beginning to end.”

The talented vocal cast features both new and returning TAP performers: Erin Bradley, Emma Carmean, Jane Copple, Katie Cox, Bill Gross, Debbie Harmon, Ed Langrell, Erinne Lewis, Leigh Marquess, Matt Rein, Lisa Roth, Destiny Strawberry, Kiara Vos, and Herb Ziegler.

Music Director and pianist Michael Casey joins them on stage, along with dancers choreographed by Erinne Lewis and a band led by director and arranger Ray Remesch (piano/guitar) and featuring Ron Demby (clarinet/flute/sax), Amy Smith (string bass), Maura Thompson (French horn), and Cody Thompson (percussion).

Hot ‘n’ Cole: A Cole Porter Celebration! runs for eight performances, Thursdays through Sundays, from October 23–November 2 at the Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd, Oxford, Md. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. They are available online at www.tredavonplayers.org or by calling the TAP ticket line at (410) 226-0061.

About Tred Avon Players

Tred Avon Players (TAP) is a nonprofit organization committed to providing high-quality theatrical experiences for the Eastern Shore community. Founded in 1982, TAP produces four mainstage shows each year at the Oxford Community Center and offers opportunities for local actors, directors, and volunteers to participate in all aspects of live theater. For more information, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.