Touch a Truck Judy Center Celebration

The Judy Center Early Learning Hubs of Kent County are celebrating the program’s 25th anniversary and the start of the school year with a special Touch a Truck event.

Join the Judy Center teams from Galena Elementary School, H.H. Garnet Elementary School and Rock Hall Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 in Worton Park.

This event is free and open to Kent County families with children ages birth to 5 years old.

Families can check out large commercial and utility vehicles like fire engines at the Touch a Truck site in the park.

Concessions will be available for purchase from food trucks.

The Judy Centers are still accepting participants for the Touch a Truck. Sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/2z2pvt8w by Sept. 26.

Judy Center programming is developed with funds from the Maryland State Department of Education, Division of Early Childhood.

Visit www.kent.k12.md.us for more information on Kent County Public Schools and the Judy Center programs.