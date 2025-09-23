Students Bring Hope to For All Seasons

Students of Saints Peter and Paul High School (SSPP) in Easton, Maryland, and Saint Andrew’s School in Middletown, Delaware, recently donated to For All Seasons, bringing hope and comfort to clients of the agency.

SSPP National Art Honor Students created and donated Mugs of Hope to first-time clients seeking mental health treatment. This heartfelt initiative was designed to remind individuals that they are not alone and to offer a tangible expression of care at a time that can feel overwhelming. Each hand-painted mug is a unique creation, lovingly filled with calming tea, hot chocolate, sweet treats, and a handmade bookmark carrying an uplifting personal message – small gestures of peace and encouragement.

While still a senior, Ember Theeke helped coordinate the donation effort to bring the work of For All Seasons to her community at Saint Andrew’s School in Middletown. Because Saint Andrew’s values networking and supporting the broader communities of its students, the vestry seeks out worthy causes for the school to support. Ember put forth For All Seasons as a possible recipient, spoke at one of the school’s services, and helped inspire staff and students to contribute.

Now an alumna, Ember reflects on the experience: “I believe that the work of For All Seasons should be shared as widely as possible. I was happy to talk about what the agency does with Saint Andrew’s. Our vestry was immediately on board with coordinating a staff and student donation. I have so much love for For All Seasons, for your amazing work, and for Saint Andrew’s for recognizing your value! I’m glad these two amazing places could connect,” shares Theeke, alumna of Saint Andrew’s School.

For All Seasons Behavioral Health & Rape Crisis Center offers mental health services, victim and crisis support, and education & outreach on Maryland’s Mid-Shore and throughout the state. The agency’s unique model of care ensures anyone can receive the highest-quality, trauma-certified mental health care when they need it, regardless of language or ability to pay. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.