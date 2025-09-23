National Music Festival Alumni to Perform at Benefit Concert for Emmanuel Episcopal Church

The National Music Festival is a community-driven event in Chestertown that supports young professional musicians through mentorship, lodging, meals, and scholarships. To celebrate and support the vital contributions made to the Festival each June by Emmanuel Episcopal Church, the Church will host a special fundraising concert on Sunday, October 5 at 4:00 PM.

This special concert welcomes the return of two highly praised Festival alumni artists: cellist David Agia and pianist Leili Asanbekova. The concert will take place at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, located at 101 North Cross Street in Chestertown. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $20; funds raised at this concert will go directly to Emmanuel Church to support the free lunches that the Church provides to National Music Festival musicians.

Emmanuel Church’s Vital Role

Emmanuel Episcopal Church plays a pivotal role in the annual Festival, offering spaces for rehearsals and performances and generously providing free lunches each weekday to the talented young musicians, their distinguished mentors, and Festival staff.

The Festival’s Executive Director Caitlin Patton expressed her gratitude to Emmanuel Church and the Chestertown community for their support, stating, “It’s the generosity of the Chestertown community – particularly our host families and Emmanuel Church – that makes our Festival possible and our community special. This fundraising concert will recognize, at least in a small way, all the essential volunteer effort and generous support that Emmanuel Church provides.”

Featured Musicians

Cellist David Agia enjoys a varied performing career as a chamber musician, recitalist, and orchestral player. His experience includes performances at renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall, Alte Oper Frankfurt, Palacio de Festivales, Symphony Space NYC, and Historische Stadthalle Wuppertal. Agia has participated in numerous festivals and masterclasses, earning widespread recognition for his artistry. Dr. Agia currently serves as Adjunct Professor of Cello at Rowan University.

Pianist Leili Asanbekova began studying music at the age of six. During her childhood, she performed in many concerts, government events, and festivals, and won several local and international competition prizes. Asanbekova has collaborated with renowned conductors including Marek Moś, Vladimir Spivakov, and Yuri Simonov. In addition to her concert performances, she is currently completing her Doctor of Music Degree at the University of Maryland.

Concert Program

The concert will feature three works for cello and piano, spotlighting two Italian composers and one Spanish composer.

Both Alfredo Casella and Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco were key members of Italy’s “Generazione dell’80,” Charged with forming a “new Italian sound,” they both had complicated relationships with the fascist Italian government, especially Castelnuovo-Tedesco. His Jewish heritage forced him to emigrate in 1939 to the United States, where he finished his composing career in Hollywood.

Early 20th century Spanish composer and cellist Gaspar Cassadò ’s music is known for its Catalan flair from his roots in northeastern Spain. He was a student of the great cellist Pablo Casals. Requiebros is a fun Spanish piece for cello and piano dedicated to Casals.

National Music Festival

The Festival combines world-class mentor musicians and gifted young professional apprentice musicians for an intense Festival experience the first two weeks of each June. The Festival’s 14th season will take place May 31- June 13, 2026.

All apprentices receive full scholarships and housing, mostly with host families in private homes. The two groups rehearse and perform side by side in orchestral, chamber, and solo recital repertoire. In two weeks, these musicians present over 30 concerts and dozens of free open rehearsals for music lovers from around the world.

Further information about the Festival and information on tickets and donations may be found at: https://nationalmusic.us.