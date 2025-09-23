Let’s Talk About It with Beth Anne Dorman: Keeping your Mental Health During Tough Times

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the country begins to recover from the assassination of Charlie Kirk, it is hard for many, even those who have never experienced issues with mental health before, not to feel a sense of doom these days. Political and cultural polarization has reached a high point in American society these days, and the consequences are evident as people feel a growing sense of hopelessness about the world’s problems.

That was the latest topic of discussion in the Spy’s ongoing series on mental health with For All Seasons CEO Beth Anne Dorman. In our conversation, Beth Anne reminds us that our community has found ways to bounce back from other tragic events in our nation’s history. And while there are several effective strategies for recovering from nationwide trauma, she makes a compelling case for the use of kindness, particularly locally, as an unbeatable remedy and an essential building block in bringing joy back into our lives.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons, please go here.