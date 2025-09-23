MENU

Sections

More

September 23, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Ecosystem Eco Notes

ESLC & Tall Timbers Receive Cornell Grant, Bolstering Eastern Shore Bird Conservation with Prescribed Fire 

by Leave a Comment

Share

Along with partner Tall Timbers, ESLC is honored to receive a 2025 grant from the Cornell Land Trust Bird Conservation Initiative. Fourteen land trusts across the  country received a total of $260,000 to be used for bird conservation. “We are incredibly grateful to  Cornell for supporting us in this powerfully beneficial management practice, knowing it will greatly uplift  the conservation value of our region,” commented ESLC Enhanced Stewardship Manager Larisa  Prezioso. Prezioso will work with Tall Timbers’ Delmarva Prescribed Fire Coordinator & Game Bird  Biologist Kyle Magdziuk to advance “biologically beneficial blazes,” an initiative to promote and  accelerate the use of prescribed fire to enhance bird habitat. 

“Prescribed fire is an often misunderstood and underutilized tool on the Eastern Shore,” commented  ESLC President and CEO Steve Kline. “ESLC looks forward to equipping landowners with safe,  responsible prescribed fire management plans so we can continue to enhance conserved lands and bring  back that beloved quail call so many of us miss.” 

Over time sprawl development, “edge-to-edge” commercial farming practices, and the compounding  pressures of climate change have drastically reduced habitat for grassland and early successional birds like  Northern bobwhite, Eastern meadowlarks, and grasshopper sparrows. According to the North American  Breeding Bird Survey, 83% of grassland birds experienced significant population declines from 1966 to  2022, with Northern bobwhite quail suffering the largest population loss over the last 50 years, upwards  of more than 90% decline in Maryland alone. 

While many successful initiatives have restored crucial habitat, continued management has been a  challenge since grasslands tend to transition back to forests when left alone. Historically, fire occurred  every 4 to 10 years in this region, preventing this transition. Thanks to funding from Cornell, ESLC will  work with Tall Timbers to maintain the Eastern Shore’s grassland spaces through the responsible use of  prescribed fire. 

Upcoming outreach activities include a 2026 “learn and burn” demonstration, creating grassland habitat  management plans that utilize prescribed burning for conservation easement landowners, and compiling  and distributing resources for landowners to manage their habitat with prescribed fire. “When applied  safely, responsibly, and consistently,” Magdziuk explains, “prescribed fire mitigates the risk of wildfires,  supports a balanced ecosystem with native plant and wildlife communities, and keeps the ecosystem  healthy and resilient, while being one of the most cost-effective tools available.” 

To learn more about ESLC’s prescribed burn initiative, please reach out to Larisa Prezioso at  [email protected]. To learn more about Tall Timbers or about the brand new Eastern Shore Prescribed  Burn Association, please reach out to Kyle Magdziuk at [email protected]

Established in 1990, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy’s mission is to conserve, steward, and advocate for the  unique rural landscape of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, forever a special place of diverse and abundant natural  resources and thriving rural communities.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *