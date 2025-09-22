“Transitions” by Nancy R. Thomas at Artists’ Gallery First Friday October 3

This October, The Artists’ Gallery will feature current works by Nancy R. Thomas in her new show entitled “TRANSITIONS.” “Life is all about change and our ability to adapt to it. So is painting, as it is ever changing as the artist transitions from one medium to another, one surface to another and one subject to another. Plein Air Painting, in particular, revolves around change- in location, in light and in weather. Art is a reflection of life and adaptability is what it takes to age gracefully in life as well as in art. One must embrace the unexpected and always be ready for change,” according to the artist. The show will contain work in several mediums and from many places.
Please stop by the gallery to view “TRANSITIONS” and to meet the artist on First Friday, October 3, 2025 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Nancy’s paintings will be featured in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of October. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit their website at www.theartistsgalleryctown.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.