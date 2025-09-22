“Transitions” by Nancy R. Thomas at Artists’ Gallery First Friday October 3

This October, The Artists’ Gallery will feature current works by Nancy R. Thomas in her new show entitled “TRANSITIONS.” “Life is all about change and our ability to adapt to it. So is painting, as it is ever changing as the artist transitions from one medium to another, one surface to another and one subject to another. Plein Air Painting, in particular, revolves around change- in location, in light and in weather. Art is a reflection of life and adaptability is what it takes to age gracefully in life as well as in art. One must embrace the unexpected and always be ready for change,” according to the artist. The show will contain work in several mediums and from many places.

Nancy came to the Eastern Shore in 1994 from Alexandria, Virginia, where she pursued dual careers of dancing and painting for over two decades. Her painting classes were taken at The Torpedo Factory, the Corcoran School of Art, a Project Study Tour of Italy and at Northern Virginia Community College. Thomas is a signature member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society, a member of Oil Painters of America, American Impressionists Society and the Working Artists Forum.She has been a Partner at The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown since 2010.

www.nancyrthomas.com . Thomas juried into the Working Artists’ Forum in 1996 and held the position of President for three years. Nancy co-chaired and juried into the Local Color Show for 18 years. She has juried into many plein air events, including Plein Air Easton. One of her exhibition pieces was purchased by The Avalon Foundation for a permanent collection featuring agricultural scenes on the Eastern Shore. Thomas finds the light of the Eastern Shore to be captivating and enjoys capturing the waterways, dramatic skies, farm fields and farmhouses on canvas. She paints with the Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay. For more information about the artist, please visit her website at