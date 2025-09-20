The Spy-Chesapeake Film Festival Podcast: A Chat with Filmmaker and CFF Artistic Director Cid Collins Walker

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This year, the Spy is expanding its commitment to the Chesapeake Film Festival by co-producing a monthly podcast with CFF Executive Director Cid Walker Collins and her dedicated team of volunteers. The series will feature in-depth conversations about the films being presented throughout the year, offering listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the creative forces behind them.

In this episode, Irene Magafan, the CFF’s new board president, talks with filmmaker and CFF’ Artistic Director Cid Collins Walker about the 2025 Festival entries and her own journey into filmmaking.

This podcast is approximately 32 minutes in length. For more information and to purchase tickets for the Chesapeake Film Festival, please visit this link.