The Mid-Shore Honors Frederick Douglass on September 27

On Saturday, September 27, Easton’s historic downtown will once again come alive as the Talbot County community gathers to celebrate the incredible legacy of Frederick Douglass, one of the county’s most inspiring historical figures. Born into slavery near Easton in 1818, Douglass rose to prominence as a powerful orator, writer, and abolitionist after publishing his groundbreaking autobiography. Frederick Douglass Day 2025 promises a full day of celebration and education with uplifting speeches, live music, engaging activities, and unforgettable experiences for all ages.

The festivities begin at 10am with a vibrant parade led by Grand Marshal Childene Brooks, former president of the Frederick Douglass Honor Society, and Community Marshals from the family of former FDHS president Brenda Wooden. Joining them will be local organizations such as BAAM (Building African American Minds), the Easton High School NJROTC Color Guard, Polaris Village Academy, the Easton and Oxford Fire Departments, and the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center. The parade will also feature performances by the Easton Middle School and White Marsh Elementary School bands, along with the celebrated local bagpiper Randy Welch. The procession sets off from Easton Elementary School on Glenwood Avenue and makes its way to the Talbot County Courthouse on Washington Street.

At 10:30am, the celebration continues with a Welcome Ceremony on the courthouse lawn, hosted by Mistress of Ceremonies Gabriella Thompson. The program opens with an invocation by 15-year-old minister Javion Jones of Union Baptist Church, followed by remarks from community leaders including Easton Town Council President Don Abbatielo, Talbot County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Pepukayi, Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman, Washington College’s Jaelon T. Moaney, and student leader Giuliana Thompson. Music for the ceremony will include the Mid-Shore Community Band under Matthew Fullerton’s direction, with special performances by Randy Welch and Dana Bowser.

Children won’t want to miss the always-popular Children’s Village outside the Talbot County Free Library. From face painting and Frederick Douglass–themed coloring books to a prize wheel, photo booth, and story time with Shauna Beulah at 11:30am and 12:30pm, the activities are sure to delight. Inside the library, families can explore multimedia exhibits on Douglass’s life and legacy, as well as view historic artifacts on loan from the National Park Service.

At 1pm, the library will host an engaging lecture by Nicholas Buccola, professor of humanism and ethics at Claremont McKenna College. His talk, “Frederick Douglass, American Revolutionary,” will explore how Douglass reimagined the ideals of America’s founding fathers to address the struggles of his time. Buccola, widely recognized for his scholarship on figures such as James Baldwin and Abraham Lincoln, is also the author of the forthcoming book One Man’s Freedom, which examines the ideological clash between Martin Luther King Jr. and conservative politician Barry Goldwater.

New this year is a special walking tour of The Hill, the oldest free African American community in the nation. Beginning at 3pm at Harrison and Dover Streets, historian Yvonne Freeman will guide participants through historic sites including the Hambleton House, James Freeman Home, and Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. This fascinating tour offers a unique chance to step into history and learn more about a community dating back to the 1780s.

From noon to 3pm, the Entertainment Stage at Dover and West Streets will feature an exciting lineup of performers. Soloists include American Idol contestant Ayla Dennis, Ruby Fisher, and Sofia Fernandez, while group acts such as the Asbury United Methodist Choir, New St. John’s United Methodist Men’s Choir, the Allegra Academy Choir, and the Bay Country Chorus will lift their voices in harmony. The celebration will close with a lively block party set from Allan Butler, ensuring the day ends on a high note. A bustling marketplace nearby will showcase local food vendors and community groups throughout the afternoon.

Since its debut in 2011, Frederick Douglass Day has become one of Talbot County’s most treasured traditions, blending history, culture, and community pride into one unforgettable celebration. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, so mark your calendars for Saturday, September 27, and join us in honoring the life and legacy of one of our country’s greatest minds.