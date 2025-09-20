Fello Communities Opens Leasing Office at Easton Crossing

On Thursday, Fello Communities hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of 407 Brookletts Avenue, the first completed building of the highly anticipated Easton Crossing community.

Easton Crossing is an ongoing community development project that will transform the 6.5-acre site of the former Perdue AgriBusiness operation into a vibrant, and walkable neighborhood. The development will include 117 new residential units, 30% of which are designated as affordable, and is designed to create an inclusive community where people of all abilities can thrive. Additionally, Easton Crossing will also feature ground-level commercial space and community amenities, such as walking paths and a fishing pond, to enhance the neighborhood’s livability for everyone.

“This ribbon cutting is the start of something bigger,” said Ross Benincasa, Senior Vice President of Community Development for Fello Communities. “Easton Crossing will bring new homes, new opportunities, and new energy to Easton. This is the first step in that journey—and there’s much more to come.”

The opening of 407 Brookletts Avenue marks an important step toward the construction and launch of the Easton Crossing community. This building will serve not only as the leasing hub for both Easton Crossing’s future residents and commercial tenants, but also will support Fello Communities properties across the Mid-Shore.

“At Fello Communities, we believe people deserve more than housing. People deserve homes,” said Jonathon Rondeau, President & CEO of Fello. “Housing is the foundation of everything in a person’s life. It is our responsibility to ensure that everyone in our communities have safe and accessible places to call home.”

Looking ahead, there will be additional progress throughout 2026 as sitework for the entire footprint of Easton Crossing is completed including stormwater management, fiber installation, underground infrastructure, and surface parking, all laying the groundwork for Building 509, a multifamily building and the next milestone in Easton Crossing’s journey.

About Fello:

Fello champions the rights of people with disabilities and invests in what matters most: real opportunities, strong relationships, and inclusive, equitable communities. Fello partners with people with disabilities to provide support services, develop inclusive housing, and create spaces where people feel genuinely connected—not just accommodated. Founded in 1961, Fello continues to lead with heart and purpose, building inclusive communities where everyone belongs. Learn more at www.fello.org.

About Fello Communities:

At Fello Communities, we develop and manage housing that’s built for belonging. Through community development and rental housing, we create inclusive, affordable, and accessible homes where people of all backgrounds and abilities can choose how and where they live. Founded in 2007, Fello Communities was created to offer people more options and better opportunities when it comes to housing. Our work bridges community development and long-term property management to create homes and communities that last. Learn more at fellocommunities.org.