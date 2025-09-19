Wine of the Week: Aglianco Del Vulture Casa Vinicola D’Angelo Winery

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste the Aglianco Del Vulture DOC 2021, $25.99, 13% ABV), from the Casa Vinicola D’Angelo Winery near Potenza, Basilicata’s capital. Basilicata is Italy’s third least populated area and is located between the toe and heel of Italy’s boot, along the shoreline of the Gulf of Taranto. Casa Vinicola D’Angelo is in the heart of the Aglianco del Vulture production area that takes its name from Mount Vulture, an extinct volcano whose two craters now hold two beautiful lakes. The volcano and its area were named “Vulture” since from the air, the shape of the area resembles that scavenger bird.

For over a century, the D’Angelo name has been synonomous with Aglianico del Vulture wine. The son of the founder, Rocco D’Angelo Sr., became the most active promoter of all wines from the Vulture area and in 1980 his son Lucio D’Angelo took over management of the estate. Lucio’s children Rocco and Erminia played hide and seek in the vineyards and today, Rocco is the winemaker and Erminia, along with their mother Franca, manage the vineyard’s operations. Their portfolio now contains fourteen red, white, rose’ and sparkling wines, plus two grappas.

The unique soils of the Vulture production area are due to the volcano’s ashes, lava and stones, resulting in very fertile soil that is spongier than elsewhere in the region. Lush forests of oaks, beech, chestnut and oak trees surround the volcano’s slopes. The trees have a crucial role in both capturing the moisture and also regulating the micro-climate. The groundwater has also been affected by the soil, resulting in several mineral springs that have become tourist attractions.

The Aglianico grape is one of Italy’s oldest grapes and its origin was Ancient Greece. Its Greek name was “Ellanico”, but when the Spanish Bourbons conquered southern Italy, the name became “Aglianico”. Wine writer Ian D’Agata believes Aglianico is ranked up with Nebbiolo and Sangiovese and another writer calls it the “Barolo of the South”, due to its floral notes, full flavor of black cherry and spiced plum fruits and volcanic smokiness.

Pair with rich, savory, high fat meats like grilled steak with roasted mushrooms, or barbeque ribs, pasta with meaty ragu or Piazza’s sharp, hard cheeses like Pecorino or Asiago. If you have not yet tasted this grape, come join me Friday from noon or Saturday from noon to 4:45.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.