Qlarant Selected as Agile4Vets Team Member

Qlarant has been selected, as part of TEAM Agile4Vets (A4V), to participate in the Veterans Health Administration’s Integrated Healthcare Transformation (IHT) 2.0 IDIQ contract.

Through this vehicle, VA Program Offices now have access to a proven, highly qualified pool, and Fully Mission Capable Veteran Integrated Contractor Teams (VITs) ready to deliver best value health system services across 4 Functional Categories (Health System Transformation and Innovation; Implementation and Operations Support; Healthcare Business Enabling Services; and Health Informatics).

This is a gamechanger that offers us all a major step forward in supporting the health and well-being of our nation’s Veterans

Through this contract, Qlarant as a VIT Member will:

✅ Support Veterans by delivering comprehensive, Veteran-centric healthcare solutions that improve quality of care.

✅ Enhance services with expanded capabilities designed specifically for healthcare transformation – enabling VHA to deliver the Best Care Anywhere across every healthcare market in the United States.

✅ Advance the VA mission by contributing directly to positive Veteran experiences while receiving the high-quality health and benefits they have earned.

✅ Partner on significant subcontracting opportunities that drive innovation and ensure highly reliable execution of critical VA initiatives.

This award represents more than a contract – it is a commitment from our Team of Teams to Our Veterans, to taxpayers, and to the core missions of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

We look forward to working with our partners and the VA to ensure the best possible outcomes for those who have served, and those who serve them.

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. It has a 50-year record of accomplishment of improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important health programs. Qlarant uses subject matter experts plus innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. The company provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation. Headquartered in Easton, MD., Qlarant has offices throughout the country and employs over 600 people. Qlarant is a five-time winner of the Best Places to Work award.

The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization, has provided over $7 million in grants to charities throughout Maryland, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Florida and Texas. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact [email protected]