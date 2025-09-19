MENU

Sections

More

September 19, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

9 Brevities

Chestertown Flashback: Touchdown Chestertown 1921

by Leave a Comment

Share

 

Congratulations to Ravens fans on last week’s victory over the Cleveland Browns. For this week’s Flashback Photo, an earlier football team takes the field. The 1921 Chestertown High School squad in this image looks like a daunting opponent. With their steely gazes and bulky padding under their jerseys, they surely must have intimidated all their rivals. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County. 

If you have local team photos from other years that you’d like to share, please send them to [email protected].

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *