Tickets on Sale for GCA’s “The Elephant Man”

By Bernard Pomerance, this incredibly well-respected play gives a deeply fascinating and thought-provoking study on how even the least fortunate of us strive to be seen, accepted and considered a person of worth. Set in the late 1800s, Joseph “John” Merrick, also known as The Elephant Man due to his deforming physical afflictions, seeks to define himself as a man of society after spending his life as an outcast. Merrick wants what everyone wants: to be seen and accepted, as he hopes to transcend his life as a grotesque sideshow act.

The lead role of Merrick requires an actor to sustain a contorted body posture and skewed facial alignment for the entire performance without the use of prosthetics. The role has been played by many incredible actors over the years, including those pictured here.

Directed by ET (Talley) Wilford, the play featured Ben VanNest in the role of Merrick and includes Bradley Chaires, Matt Folker, Debra McGuire, Patrick Pearce, Brianna Johnson, Sheila Austrian, and Cecile Davis.

Sponsored by Peoples Bank, the Garfield Center’s production opens October 3rd and runs weekends through October 19th (Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Sundays at 2 PM). For tickets, the box office is open for calls or visits on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 AM to 3 PM (phone: 410-810-2060), or visit us online at www.garfieldcenter.org where you can purchase at any time.