Shelter Alliance Inaugural Signals Momentum for Year-Round Shelter

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Some 170 people representing a broad cross-section of Kent County gathered Monday night for The Shelter Alliance’s inaugural event—an evening dedicated to examining the root causes of homelessness, exploring practical pathways to help unhoused neighbors move toward stability and self-sufficiency, and celebrating the organization’s new leadership under Dr. Kimrose Goodall, the newly appointed Executive Director who will pioneer these efforts.

Chestertown resident and Maryland Secretary of Planning Rebecca Flora opened the program by introducing Jake Day, Maryland’s Secretary of Housing and Community Development, noting their shared commitment to approaches that are both data-driven and heart-led.

After spending the day touring Kent County, Secretary Day spoke about the compounding effects of the nation’s failure over the last 16 years to build sufficient affordable housing. He emphasized the Moore Administration’s belief that everyone deserves safe shelter and called for collaboration across all levels of government. He highlighted the Maryland Shelter and Transitional Facilities Grant Program, which funds improvements to emergency shelters and the creation of transitional housing, and committed to partnering with The Shelter Alliance to help bring resources to Kent County.

Dr. Kimrose Goodall, brought the conversation close to home with a snapshot of local need. She noted that Kent County ranks third in Maryland for adolescent homelessness, and while single men comprise the largest group experiencing homelessness nationally and locally, there are also many single women, mothers with children, and a growing number of older adults facing uncertain futures.

Dr. Goodall outlined The Shelter Alliance’s mission to provide a 24/7/365, year-round shelter paired with individualized, wraparound support. The organization operates with a working eight-member board, an Executive Director, and a Case Manager, and actively coordinates with partner agencies and community organizations to streamline intake and tailor services to each guest’s needs. Goodall expressed a need for board expansion and invited attendees to come on board.

During an audience Q&A, attendees asked about her vision for an ideal facility for a future shelter. Dr. Goodall explained that the ideal building would be an existing structure that can be safely adapted for both the safety and diversity of guests and their subsequent unique needs, while also being located near public services such as substance use and mental health support, partner agencies, and everyday amenities. She emphasized that proximity is key because the goal is to encourage shelter residents to access these vital programs and resources, and local transportation challenges in Kent County make accessibility a significant consideration.

The evening concluded with a presentation honoring Board President Carol Niemand for her vision, persistence, and leadership in founding The Shelter Alliance and steering the organization to early milestones.

An Annual Report summarizing The Shelter Alliance’s accomplishments was available at the event and will be available now on their Facebook and on their website www.shelteralliancemd.org, which will be launched on World Homeless Awareness Day, October 10, 2025.

Follow on Facebook: The Shelter Alliance

Volunteer: [email protected]

To contribute: Make checks payable to “Mid-Shore Community Foundation” with “Shelter Alliance” in the memo line and mail to The Shelter Alliance, PO Box 2, Chestertown, MD 21620.

Press release from Shelter Alliance, video by Chestertown Spy.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.