Pickering Creek Adds Three New Trustees to the Board

This year Pickering Creek has added three new trustees to its Board, while wishing its one departing Trustee well wishes.

Anne Walker served two terms on the Pickering Board of Trustees and has been the head of the annual Birdseed Sale and colead of the Mayapple Social for the last two years. Anne’s enthusiasm for connecting people with nature was a great benefit during her tenure on the board. She will continue to participate in Pickering activities as the chair of the birdseed sale for fall of 2025.

Jim Van Ness joined the Pickering board in late Spring. Jim served as Senior Associate General Counsel at the Office of the Deputy General Counsel for the Department of Defense from 1994 to 2019. Jim was admitted to the Iowa Bar in 1974, the U. S. Supreme Court Bar in 1978 and U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Services Bar in 1974. When asked about why he joined the Pickering Board, Jim mentions three things: “First, the Pickering Creek Audubon Center is protecting, preserving, and, where necessary, improving some 400 acres of native habitats and wildlife as the rest of Talbot County gets carved up by development. Second, these lands are generously managed as public property, available to anyone who wishes access the restorative powers of nature. Thirdly, Pickering Creek is responsible for introducing hundreds of school-age children—who might not otherwise get the opportunity—to the wonders of nature and the importance of caring for the planet we live on.”

Kathi Bangert joined the Pickering Board this August. Prior to retiring, Kathi served as Assistant Regional Director for External Affairs, US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Northeast Region and was responsible for overseeing USFWS communications from to Maine to Virginia with news media, Members of Congress, regional Native American Tribes, and federal/state partners. Early in her career Kathi spent significant time with the USFWS in the Chesapeake Bay office, making her initial connection with the Bay. Kathi serves the local community in a variety of capacities with the League of Women Voters, Building African American Minds, Master Gardeners and For All Seasons.

When asked why she was interest in Pickering Kathi shared, “I am inspired by Pickering Creek’s quest to connect community and nature for the well-being of both. The Center’s environmental education partnership with local schools is a central part of its mission. Yet, beyond nature camps and classroom learning, Pickering is as much for adults and families as it is for children. Whether one wishes to take a solitary meditative walk or join with others in a bird walk or night hike, there is something for everyone. I appreciate Pickering’s innovative and inclusive approach to outreach—one that does not simply invite people to the Center, but also actively tries to reach them where they live, work, and play. This outward-looking spirit helps to inspire and empower a diverse community to become stewards of nature in their own backyards and neighborhoods, thereby promoting greater access to the natural world for everyone.”

Erin Riggin joins the Pickering Board this August as well. Erin is a graduate of Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine, with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and University of Maryland, College Park, MD with a BS in Kinesiology. She currently works at Midshore Veterinary Service in Easton. Erin, an Eastern Shore native, says, “Growing up with what would now be called a “free range” childhood on Langford Creek in Kent County, I spent my days observing the wonders of the outdoors.”

She also shares, “Outdoor education programs were always a favorite of mine growing up. I looked forward to every field trip that was centered around being outside. Pickering Creek’s programs offer a unique window into the world of great outdoors for all ages. As a mother of two small children, I continue to be impressed with the inspiration, curiosity, and knowledge that the summer EcoCamp brings out in them. Hearing them recite the songs that they learned in camp together will remain a fond memory of mine.”

If you are interested in getting more involved with Pickering Creek you can get in touch with Mark Scallion at [email protected] or join one of the Center’s programs that is open to the public at www.pickeringcreek.org