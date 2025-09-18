Design with Jenn Martella: “Leggacy”, circa 1880

Whenever I am lucky to be invited by friends who are boaters for a cruise up the Miles River, I always look forward to passing by this property. Like the bow of a boat, this house was perfectly sited to align with the point of land of the 6.65 acre property for unobstructed views of the river. I love puns and I after searching SDAT to confirm the date of the house, I realized the extra “g” in the property’s name is a sly reference to the Owners’ names.

After turning onto a gravel road, I found myself in between tall “fences” of corn that reminded me of the iconic scene from the movie “North by Northwest” when Cary Grant crashes through the cornfield to escape the menacing crop duster plane. Soon towering trees led the way to the driveway for the property. I passed outbuildings that I realized from the pictures I had downloaded were the Recreation Room, the detached two-car garage and a three-bay equipment barn.

This house was constructed during the beginning of the Queen Anne architectural period (1880-1910), one of my fave historic styles. Every façade of this exquisite house has design elements that add stylish enrichment. This corner view highlights the style’s asymmetry, gables, bay windows and bay wall projections; pitched, hipped and shed roofs and two screened porches. The exterior color palette of warm yellow siding has great texture from the mix of lap siding at the first floor and scalloped shingles at the second and third floors. The finishing touch to the gable projections are the slight flare of the siding as it meets the white band that separates the scalloped shake siding from the lap siding below.

I also admired the massing of this waterside elevation that steps down from the third floor bedroom, to the second floor bedrooms with the gable projection and bay window at the Primary Bedroom. The wall extension with the hipped roof overlaps the one-story wrap-around screened porch that connects the family room to the adjacent informal dining room for great indoor-outdoor flow. Steps from the screened porch lead down to the lawn to both the pool area, the tennis court and the pier. The green lawn and the towering trees beautifully frame this elevation.

The front steps to the house lead to the screened porch that wraps around the front corner of the house. The spacious depth of the porch, the ceiling and floor’s light blue color and the mix of chairs create a delightful outdoor room. I admired the accent of the oval window with its muntin grid next to the original front door, detailed with a both paneled and glazed panels in a light aqua and the full transom above.

The vista from the front door is stunning with its vanishing perspective past two staircases. The period detailing of the wide elliptical arched wall opening, the unique paneled wainscot, picture rail, moldings, baseboard and trim evoke an earlier era of gracious living. The staircases and the fireplace are focal points and the white walls accentuate the beauty of the wood flooring. The wide elliptical arched opening leads to the adjacent dining room. Insert pix #6 – Dining Room

Given the size of the room, the wide arched opening and the pair of French doors and transom, I expected this room to be the living room, but the Owners use this room as a formal dining room. The beautiful crystal beaded chandelier floats over the long table and pairs of both the porcelain over the fireplace’s mantel that flank the antique mirror and the pairs of lunette tables with artwork above are stylish accents. The light blue walls with white trim, chair upholstery and the subtle rug create a serene space for family celebrations and memorable dinner parties.

Opposite the dining room is the living room, with its front wall a full bay projection, infilled with large windows. Another shade of blue covers the walls, window and doorway trim, baseboard and window valances to create a cozy Snug. Fireplaces that are placed squarely on a wall heat the space directly in front of it, often leaving “blind spots” in the far corners of the room. This corner fireplace not only allows the heat to radiate into a larger portion of the room and reach more distant areas but it also frees up more wall space for windows and art. Another wide wall opening, this one rectangular instead of elliptical, leads to the adjacent family room.

From the family room side, the wide wall opening offers a vista of the bespoke millwork that alternates with long windows in the bay wall projection of the living room. Like many houses of this period, the fireplace in the angled corner backs up to the one in the adjacent living room. The exterior paneled and glass door at the opposite corner of the room opens onto the waterside screened porch and the two exterior windows overlook the lawn and the river beyond. The mix of rattan and upholstered furnishings are grouped around the TV for cozy family evenings.

One of the two doors to the riverside screened porch leads from the family Room. the screened porch spans across the entire elevation and is a delightful outdoor room with areas for dining and sitting.

From the family room, a door opening leads to the open plan informal dining-kitchen area with the fifth (!) fireplace on the main floor. This spacious informal dining /breakfast room also has an exterior door to the waterside screened porch for great indoor-outdoor flow.

Behind the wall at the kitchen area is the secondary stair to the upper floor that I saw from the foyer. The long row of cabinetry between the kitchen and the informal dining area could be a perfect buffet for informal entertaining.

The large kitchen with its “L” shape, center island and another row of cabinetry and appliances appealed to this cook. I especially liked how the white cabinetry blends into the white walls, how the upper cabinetry extends to the height of the tall ceiling and how the radiators are hidden in the base cabinets. The island’s cabinetry in a deep aqua is a colorful accent.

Behind the kitchen is the mud room-laundry with an exterior door near the two-car garage for unloading groceries or packages from the car. Opposite the exterior door is the side by side washer-dryer with a countertop above and upper cabinets for storage. The low maintenance dark herringbone patterned brick floor is a great choice for mud rooms.

Next to the kitchen is this charming powder room next to the secondary stairs and a hall to another exterior door. I loved the wallpaper’s pattern with earth tones that were perfectly scaled for the size of the room. Wood floors are great choices for powder rooms since they are not “wet” rooms and the vintage lavatory with bronze fittings is a great accent.

Instead of using the secondary stair, I decided to go back to the foyer and take the grand stair to the second floor. At the landing, I paused to enjoy the view down to the foyer below and the view up to the second floor’s sitting room at the top of the stairs. With another fireplace and bespoke millwork between a window with a view to the entry drive and landscaping, this cozy space becomes another sitting room.

The second floor contains five bedrooms and three full baths. The primary bedroom spans across both the family room and part of the screened porch below to create a sumptuous space. The wide bay window overlooks the lawn to the river.

The door next to the bay window leads to an adjacent room, next to one of the hall baths, that could be a nursery. Since all the baths are accessed from the halls, another option could be to renovate the two rooms to become a dressing room and primary bath for the primary bedroom.

This bedroom located at corner of the house would please any guest since the double windows provide vistas of the lawn, landscaping and the river. I admired the large rag rug and the colorful, diagonal fabric of the ottoman. This bedroom has a door to an adjacent bathroom for an ensuite arrangement.

The third floor contains two bedrooms, one full bath and storage rooms. If I were lucky to be a guest, I would choose this third floor bedroom. The side wall next to the bed has a double window overlooking the lawn, landscape and the river far below. Opposite the bed is both a door and a window leading to a large private balcony for bird’s eye views of the lawn, treetops and the river far below- a perfect spot for sun-bathing or star-gazing!

I reluctantly left this exquisite house for another stroll around the site. Sports enthusiasts would enjoy laps in the resort-style pool or sets on the full-size tennis court. The pool house is conveniently located between the pool and the tennis court. Boaters would appreciate the substantial private dock with 8′ +/- MLW, a lift and multiple slips. Close to the river’s edge is a paved patio with Adirondack chairs for simply relaxing and enjoying the river views. After sundown, light up the firepit for an evening of star-gazing. For indoor exercise or recreation, the property also has a large recreation room, outfitted with exercise equipment.

My last stop on my tour of the grounds was this private beach along the river. What a great spot for a picnic! After walking the site dotted with majestic individual trees, it is only when I looked back to the house did I fully appreciate how the trees surrounding the house enable it to be the peaceful and private haven that it is.

I was not surprised to learn that this unique site and its historic house was featured on a past Maryland House & Garden Tour. Close to both Easton’s downtown amenities and the airport, “Leggacy” is surrounded by 6.65 acres that adjoin other estate homes, fields of corn and the Miles River that assures its peace and tranquility. “Leggacy” has aged quite well over its 145 years, due to the loving care, meticulous maintenance and sensitive updates by many owners, including the current ones who have been excellent stewards of this special place.

Every elevation of this exquisite house has stylish Queen Anne architectural style elements and the interior architecture is equally compelling from the exquisite craftsmanship of the intricate millwork, gracious archways, bespoke built-ins, seven(!) fireplaces and rich hardwood floors that the identify the house’s historic past. Wonderful one of a kind property!

