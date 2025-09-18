Caveat Emptor-prizes By Angela Rieck

When I first started working at Bell Labs in the 80’s it was all about service. When it snowed the front-line employees in the Bell Telephone companies would get in their car, kiss their spouse and children goodbye and drive to the office. The goal was to keep the phones working. Service to their customers was their priority.

But in the early 80’s the company cared for their employees and their employees cared for the company. A company was a lifetime commitment on both sides. That has dramatically changed with layoffs and employment-at-will contracts. Employees no longer owe their companies their loyalty, since the company favors profits over loyalty.

Things have changed a lot since the 1980s, now technical support means talking to someone who makes me do the same steps that I did before calling them. They do not understand that my calling them is a last resort, not a first choice.

Most call centers are overseas, and while they do their best, sometimes the accents are difficult to understand.

Customer service seems worse now because companies are prioritizing cost-cutting and profit over service. The increase in ineffective automated systems like chatbots, and a lack of incentives for companies whose focus is on profits also contributes to frustration. This creates a disconnect where companies believe they provide good service, but customers consistently experience long wait times; difficulty reaching a human; repetitive, unhelpful automated systems; or companies demonstrating a lack of accountability. It seems like the goal for customer service is to get us to give up.

Which brings me to my most recent service story. I purchased a new Toyota Prius four months ago. The design has changed from the old reliable Prius and made into a sportier model. With that came thin tires that cannot handle rural roads. I have already had to replace three tires. I have never had a flat tire since moving here 10 years ago. According to the Internet, the tires on this model of the Toyota 2025 Prius are a known issue. My tires have popped driving on a rural road and gotten a ding from a 1 ½ mile cut-stone driveway. Since there is no spare tire, I have had to have my car towed. Obviously a widow such as myself cannot keep this car in this area, but the dealership (Koons Toyota of Easton) has basically said “too bad for you.” They require that I pay for each new tire and by now I have spent over a thousand dollars with no end in sight to the relentless beat of towing and new tires. They made it clear that I have no recourse, they will not take the car back, give me a good deal on a different make of car, or cover the tires under warranty; because the “Lemon Law” does not apply to tires or rims.

It’s true that I am stuck with this poor customer service.

But I can write.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.