Allegro Academy Choral Music Theory Course

Are you a choral singer or enthusiast who would like to enhance your musical knowledge? Consider joining Music Theory for Choral Singers this fall at Allegro Academy. In four sessions participants will study basic music theory as it pertains to the choral world including rhythm, terminology, sight-reading, and various forms of choral music. Teaching the course will be Amy Morgan, Director of the Allegro Women’s Chorus and Summer Sing Choir Festival, and Assistant Director and Accompanist of Easton Choral Arts Society.

Music Theory for Choral Singers will take place October 10, 17, 24, and 31. Participants will meet 10:00-11:15am at Allegro Academy, 114 N. Washington St. The cost for the four weeks is $100. To register please email [email protected] or call 410-603-8361.

Allegro Academy, a non-profit music conservatory located in downtown Easton, connects musicians through workshops, lessons, ensembles, and performances, and aspires to enrich the lives of music enthusiasts of all ages and incomes in our community. Academy Programs are supported in part by generous contributions from individuals, Talbot Arts, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, and the Maryland State Arts Council.