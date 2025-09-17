MENU

September 17, 2025

Maryland Caucus Podcast with Len Foxwell and Chris Corchiarino: The Impact on Maryland after the Kirk Assassination

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the state and region. This week however, Len is joined by Republican Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Chris Corchiarino to fill in for Clayton over the next weeks while he’s away on vacation.

This week, Len and Clayton discuss the impact of the Kirk assassination on Maryland as citizens become more concerned about political violence in the state.

This video is approximately 18 minutes in length.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

