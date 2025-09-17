Letter to the Editor: Conditions of the High Street Landing

To The Mayor and Council of Chestertown:

It is part of the responsibility of town government to maintain public spaces for the use of tax-paying citizens. In a town where tourism is also an important part of the economy, this function takes on added significance.

I am writing about the deplorable conditions on the High Street landing, where goose waste is so abundant one can hardly avoid stepping in it. It is an embarrassment to bring visitors there. I recently hosted people from out of town and on our stroll to the waterfront I was truly disheartened to see the conditions there. I will not take visitors to that area until the mess is cleaned up and the space maintained in a way that is inviting.

In addition to being unsightly and repulsive, this type of waste presents a potential hazard for the spread of disease. Do we need to contact the Health Department regarding this problem?

Is Main Street Chestertown the agency to contact? I do not think so. The abundance of this waste begs for a solution by the town.

I believe the problem can be addressed in one of two ways. The Town of Chestertown can install a hose near the landing, or bring a water truck, and hose it down EVERY single day. Our town workers are diligent and generally do a good job. I suspect this is not nor has ever been part of their charge. Why not? Many visitors go to the foot of High Street, and one of our main attractions docks there. How off-putting it must be for people expecting a charming space to come upon a dung heap.

This is not a heavy lift. I call upon you to address this issue, resolve it and make the foot of High Street clean and inviting.

Karen Mack