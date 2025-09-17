HomePorts 2025 Drive to Thrive Fundraising Raises $25,000 to Help Seniors Age Healthfully in Place in Kent County.

HomePorts held its first annual Drive to Thrive fundraising shindig at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club this past Saturday, with 120 people in attendance. The festive event celebrated HomePorts’ ongoing resilience in the face of numerous challenges over the past several years, including the devastating effects the Covid pandemic had on the organization’s ability to serve at-risk seniors in their efforts to age healthfully and gracefully at home.

Over the course of the evening, through live auction, live raffle and pledged donations, HomePorts raised more than $25,000 in funding that will go directly towards supporting the organization’s mission and ongoing, day-to-day operations.

We’d like to thank our sponsors, donors and live auction bidders who gave at record levels this year, and to our event committee who worked tirelessly to create a unique and engaging celebration.

In addition to the many volunteers who helped to plan, prepare, set up and staff the event, we’d also like to thank our auctioneer Jeff Maguire; our DJ Jay Davis; Rosin Creek Collaborative for their Music sponsorship; Zach and Martha at Happy Chicken for a delicious and beautiful cake; and Heron Point, Bloomin’ Wild, Anthony’s Landscape, and Eastern Shore Tents and Events for their in-kind donations towards venue decorations; and the staff and management at Chester River Yacht & Country Club for helping us host a terrifically successful event.

“We are overwhelmed by the amazing generosity and dedication of our community,” said Karen Carr, Executive Director of HomePorts. “This event was far more than just a fundraiser. It was a celebration of connection, resilience and the collective impact we can make when we come together as a community to support our senior neighbors.”

For more about HomePorts, go here.