September 17, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

1A Arts Lead

A Different Kind of Realism at the Zebra Gallery: A Chat with Artist Fred Calleri

Fred Calleri was born and raised in Maryland but after earning a degree in illustration and graphic design from the Maryland Institute College of Art in 1993, he moved westward with a final landing spot Flagstaff, Arizona where is lived for several decades.

But when the opportunity came up at the Zebra Gallery to have his work in a gallery in his home state, it proved irresistible.

In our short interview with Fred, he talks about the influence on his art from of classic illustrators like N.C. Wyeth, Norman Rockwell, and J.C. Leyendecker, but found a way to find his own vision of that kind of nostalgia with a slight but noticeable distortion in his figure.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Fred and the Zebra Gallery please go here

