The Eastern Shore Writers Association and Cult Classic Brewing Company Announce Inaugural Holiday Book Festival

The Eastern Shore Writers Association (ESWA), in partnership with Kent Island’s Cult Classic Brewery, is proud to announce the first ever ESWA HOLIDAY BOOK FESTIVAL, taking place on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the ESWA Holiday Book Festival at Cult Classic will offer book lovers an opportunity to connect with their favorite authors from all over Delmarva and discover new voices across a variety of genres. There will be books for sale, signings, readings, giveaways, and for the convenience of holiday shoppers, gift-wrapping services. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy the host location’s food, beverages, and hospitable cheer throughout the day.

Now celebrating its 40th year, the Eastern Shore Writer’s Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving writers and their supporters throughout Delmarva. In addition to this year’s Holiday Book Festival, ESWA’s annual efforts include the long-running Bay to Ocean Writers Conference and the publication of the Bay to Ocean literary journal. https://easternshorewriters.org/

Cult Classic is a brewery, bar, restaurant, and live entertainment venue hosting everything from concerts and comedy to creative revels and community fundraisers. Dedicated to supporting the arts, this locally owned business regularly hosts author presentations, a popular book club, and writers get-togethers. Teaming up with ESWA seems like the perfect plot twist. https://cultclassicbrewing.com/

For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with ESWA representatives please contact Brent Lewis at 410-310-8216 or [email protected]. Organizers are excited to share more about this event and would appreciate your help in spreading the word.

Remember: It’s time for the Holidays – and books make great gifts.