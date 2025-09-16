TAP Auditions: Things My Mother Taught Me

Moving day has never been this funny. Come audition and join the chaos!

Tred Avon Players (TAP) invites actors of all experience levels to audition for Things My Mother Taught Me, a hilarious and heartfelt comedy written by Katherine DiSavino and directed by Ed Langrell. Performances will take place February 12–22, 2026 at the Oxford Community Center.

AUDITION DATES & LOCATIONS:

Tue, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m. – TAP Office, 114 N Washington Street, 2nd Floor, Easton

Thu, Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m. – TAP Office, 114 N Washington Street, 2nd Floor, Easton

Sun, Oct. 12, 6:00 p.m. – Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd, Oxford

CASTING

TAP will be casting seven roles. All ethnicities, body types, abilities, and skill levels are welcome to audition and will be considered for roles. Readings will be selected scenes (sides) from the script provided during the audition. You can reach the director, Ed Langrell, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 410-226-0061 and pressing 0 at the prompt to leave a message. Please contact Ed if you need any special accommodations.

CHARACTERS

Olivia Keegan (Female, late 20s-early 30s) Energetic, neat, slightly OCD.

Karen Keegan (Female, 50s-60s) Olivia’s mother; caring but opinionated.

Carter Keegan (Male, 60s) Olivia’s father; supportive and well-meaning.

Gabe Lawson (Male, late 20s-early 30s) Good-natured; a bit overwhelmed by moving.

Lydia Lawson (Female, 50s-60s) Gabe’s mother; practical, witty, and a little bossy.

Wyatt Lawson (Male, 60s) Gabe’s father; friendly, easygoing, and sometimes awkward.

Max Mirowski (Male or Female, 40s plus) Polish building superintendent.

PLAY SUMMARY

Olivia and Gabe’s big move to Chicago doesn’t go as planned, especially when both sets of parents arrive to help. This comedy explores relationships across generations and the lessons parents pass on, sometimes without even realizing it.

PRODUCTION CREW

TAP also needs a production crew – sets, lights, sound, costumes, and stage crew. If you are interested, come to any audition to find out more information or send an email to Ed Langrell at [email protected].

ABOUT TRED AVON PLAYERS

Founded in 1982, the Tred Avon Players is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to enrich, educate and entertain its community by providing a high-quality theater experience. Hundreds of local performers, stagehands, audience members and donors have been the backbone of its success throughout the decades. To learn more, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow Facebook and Instagram.