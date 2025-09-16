Spy Agent 8 Report: The Oxford Road Rally Was a Roaring Success

The weather was perfect, but the cars were better. There were dozens of them, ranging from an extremely rare 1913 National to Porsche 911s fresh off the showroom floor. Where were these spectacular cars? At the Oxford Community Center awaiting the checkered flag marking the start of the annual Oxford Road Rally.

This Spy was sent to observe the start of the rally. A 1970s Trabant, an East German car built by communists, had been spotted at the OCC earlier in the month, at the Cars N’ Coffee event.

Cars lined up early for the race, providing spectators with an opportunity to see some of the finest automobiles on the Eastern Shore. I was thrilled to see a 1946 Packard.

And a 1954 Buick Eight Super woody station wagon, restored to perfection.

This spy admires the courage of the owners entering these museum-quality cars in a road race.

Among the more remarkable entries was a 1953 Jaguar XK 120 race car. Look at that windshield.

Have you ever seen the 1913 National? The Smithsonian Institution doesn’t have one, but, last Saturday one was parked in front of the OCC and participated proudly in the rally.

More modern cars at the rally included an early Dodge Viper. The car boasts a 10-cyclindar engine that is sometimes described as sounding like a milk truck.

And I always love seeing Ford GTs. A red one looked ready for this year’s Le Mans.

At 9:00 a.m. Oxford police led the cars out of the OCC. The race was on!

The race was a fantastic success. This Spy recommends that anyone with a sports or classic car participate in next year’s rally. Fun is guaranteed.