Over the Shore with Hunter: A Screening of “Maryland by Air” hosted by MPT and the Spy

Next week, the Spy’s Craig Fuller and Maryland Public Television’s Steve Schupak will take to the Avalon stage next week to present a special screening of MPT’s stunning new airborne documentary. It’s a stunning study of the state of maryland with it’s diversity from a bird’s eye perspective in all four seasons. But one reason that the region might have a special interest in attending is the remarkable contribution made by famed local aviator Hunter Harris and the use of his historic biplane to capture the Eastern Shore in ways impossible to imagine for the audience.

We could up with Hunter last week to get a sneak preview of what will be a special evening for the Spy readers, MPT viewers and the Mid-Shore.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information please go here.

Maryland by Air – Conversations with Craig Fuller

Wednesday, September 24 · Avalon Theatre, Easton MD

Doors 5:30 PM · Show 6:00 PM · Free Event

Info: [email protected] · 410-822-7299