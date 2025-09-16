Mid-Shore College Fair & Financial Planning Evening set for October 28

The Gunston School is pleased to announce the Mid-Shore College Fair and Financial Planning Evening on Tuesday, October 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Chesapeake College’s Health Professions and Athletics Center in Wye Mills, Md. This event is free and open to the public, however advanced registration is highly encouraged. Students will receive a barcode after registering, and colleges will scan it during the fair to receive the student’s contact information. Participants are encouraged to browse the college fair at their own pace and have the option to attend one of two sessions on the Financial Aid Process at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. This event typically draws around 60-75 colleges and universities from across the country.

“Our college guidance program is all about finding the right fit for each student, and we take a lot of pride in that personalized approach,” explains Co-Director of College Guidance Emily Coffey. “By bringing the Mid-Shore College Fair to our community, we’re able to share that commitment and offer a valuable resource to all students and families in the area, helping them navigate a process that can feel pretty overwhelming.”

The Mid-Shore College Fair was made possible with support from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. Students may register at https://app.strivescan.com/ registration. Contact Gunston’s Directors of College Guidance with questions: Emily Coffey, [email protected] or 410-758-0620 ext 3101 and Tony D’Antonio, [email protected] or 410-758-0620 ext 3100.

To date, the following colleges and universities will be attending (with about 20 more expected to be added to the list before the October event:

* Alfred University

* Alvernia University

* Bucknell University

* Cairn University

* Cedar Crest College

* Chesapeake College

* Christopher Newport University

* Clarkson University

* Drexel University

* Eastern Shore Higher Education Center

* Elizabethtown College

* Franklin & Marshall College

* Goldey-Beacom College

* Goucher College

* Hampden-Sydney College

* Hobart and William Smith

* Hood College

* Juniata College

* Loyola University Maryland

* Lycoming College

* Maine Maritime Academy

* McDaniel College

* Momnouth University

* Mount St. Mary’s University

* Neumann University

* Notre Dame of Maryland University

* Old Dominion University

* Palm Beach Atlantic University

* Randolph-Macon College

* Saint Joseph’s University

* Salisbury University

* Salve Regina University

* Savannah College of Art and Design

* St. John’s College (Annapolis/Santa Fe)

* St. Mary’s College of Maryland

* Stetson University

* Stevenson University

* Susquehanna University

* The Catholic University of America

* Towson University

* University of Alabama

* University of Delaware

* University of Maryland, Baltimore County

* University of New Haven

* University of Rhode Island

* University of Tennessee, Knoxville

* Ursinus College

* Washington College

* West Virginia University

* Wilson College

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.