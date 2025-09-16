MENU

September 16, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Arts

Church Hill Theatre Pauses Performances Due to Theatre Repairs

During a recent routine inspection, we discovered that Church Hill Theatre’s roof and a roof truss required full replacement. To prioritize the safety of our patrons, performers, and staff, we are temporarily pausing all performances while we begin work on these essential repairs.

This short-term closure marks the beginning of a long-term investment in the future of our beloved theatre. We’re committed to ensuring that Church Hill Theatre remains a safe, vibrant space for the arts for years to come.

In the coming days, we’ll share updates regarding scheduled events and ways you can support CHT during this time. Thank you for your understanding and continued support as we take this important step forward.

 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

