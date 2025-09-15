Wayne Rickert Named Program Campus Manager at Christ First UMC

C

Christ First United Methodist Church in Chestertown has named Wayne Rickert as its new Program Campus Manager, bringing his years of nonprofit and church leadership to a role focused on building community and strengthening outreach.

As Program Campus Manager at Christ First UMC, Rickert will coordinate activities, support volunteers, and help develop new programs that align with the church’s vision for outreach and renewal. This newly created position reflects the church’s commitment to making its Chestertown campus a vibrant resource for the wider community.

Rickert has dedicated his career to serving people and guiding organizations through seasons of growth and change. In the nonprofit sector, he has worked with Rebuilding Together and Appalachia Service Project ensuring people had warm, safe and dry homes.

He is recognized for his ability to design practical strategies, build collaborative partnerships, and keep teams focused on measurable community impact.

Within the church, Rickert has served in roles that blend administration, outreach, and pastoral care. He has a particular passion for reimagining sacred spaces as “community commons” – welcoming hubs that serve as much more than worship centers. From community meals to providing office space for nonprofits, Rickert envisions church campuses as places where neighbors of all backgrounds can connect and thrive.

A longtime advocate for bridging faith and service, Rickert is known for his thoughtful leadership, collaborative spirit, and ability to move ideas into action. Both the church and community leaders are welcoming him into this new role with excitement for the future.

His office is located in the First building of the Christ First Campus. This building is sometimes referred to as “the church with the big steeple on the hill.” You can reach out to Wayne at [email protected]