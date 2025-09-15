Waterfowl Festival Invests $70,000 in Maryland Wetland Restoration Projects

The Waterfowl Festival announced today a $70,000 conservation investment to support DU’s Conservation for a Continent Campaign in partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. These projects will restore wetlands on publicly accessible lands—ensuring that Maryland residents, sportsmen and women, birdwatchers, and future generations have access to natural and wild open spaces.This funding will directly benefit waterfowl, wildlife, water quality, and outdoor recreation at three high-priority sites: Browns Branch Wildlife Management Area (Queen Anne’s County), LeCompte Wildlife Management Area (Dorchester Co), and Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge (Dorchester County).

For more than 50 years, the Waterfowl Festival has celebrated the rich traditions of the Chesapeake Bay while advancing habitat conservation. This year’s gift, funded by the proceeds from the festival’s annual and iconic Premiere Night event, underscores the Festival’s renewed commitment to protecting the landscapes that sustain both wildlife and the way of life that makes the Shore unique.

“Supporting meaningful, strategic, and shovel-ready projects of this size ensures that our investment in conservation has lasting impact,” said Julie Susman, Board President, Waterfowl Festival. “These projects improve waterfowl habitat in some of the most important areas of the Atlantic Flyway while also enhancing public access, recreation, and the health of the Chesapeake Bay.”

The $70,000 contribution will help fund three major projects:

Browns Branch Wildlife Management Area (Queen Anne’s County) – $20,000 will restore 16.2 acres of marginal farmland into shallow emergent wetlands, improving habitat for waterfowl and shorebirds while reducing an estimated 826 pounds of nitrogen and nearly 39,000 pounds of sediment from entering the Bay each year.

LeCompte Wildlife Management Area (Dorchester County) – $20,000 will support the conversion of 16.6 acres of agricultural land into managed wetlands, enhancing habitat for migratory waterfowl and reducing more than 1,100 pounds of nitrogen and 59,000 pounds of suspended solids annually in the Nanticoke watershed.

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge (Dorchester County) – $30,000 will leverage federal funding to restore 23 acres within the Refuge’s core 250-acre managed wetland complex. This work will sustain one of the most important wintering grounds for migratory waterfowl and improve water quality by reducing 1,800 pounds of nitrogen and more than 160 tons of sediment annually.

“The Chesapeake Bay’s wetlands are irreplaceable for waterfowl and people alike,” said Taylor Deemer, DU Director of Development/Maryland-Delaware. “The Waterfowl Festival’s investment is a powerful example of how conservation and community come together to make a lasting difference.”

Projects are expected to be completed by June 2026.

About the Waterfowl Festival

The Waterfowl Festival, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Easton, Maryland, is dedicated to wildlife conservation, the celebration of waterfowl art, and the preservation of Eastern Shore heritage. Since its founding in 1971, the Festival has raised millions for habitat restoration and community programs across the Chesapeake Bay region. Learn more at www.waterfowlfestival.org.